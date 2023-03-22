CM launches drive to check forest fires

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 21

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the ‘Hategi Fulnu, Lautegi Charagah’ campaign on the occasion of World Forestry Day here today. The campaign aims at sensitising people about the need to prevent forest fires and restore ecosystem in lantana-infested areas.

He said that forest fires posed a widespread threat to forest wealth, including fauna and flora, as they disturbed biodiversity, ecology and the environment of the region. “There are indirect effects of forest fires in the form of loss of timber, loss of soil fertility, soil erosion, drying up of water resources and the loss of biodiversity,” he added.

The Chief Minister flagged off forest fire awareness vehicles to sensitise the community and stakeholders about the effects of forest fires and spread awareness about the preservation and conservation of forest wealth and measures to be adopted to eradicate weeds. The campaign would conclude on March 28.