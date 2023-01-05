Himachal CM Sukhu launches 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’, an extension of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi, from Dharamsala today in the presence of state Congress president Pratibha Singh and other leaders.

Sukhu said that this campaign was an extension of the successful ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The campaign would be started throughout the state on January 26. It would started at the village and block levels in two months. At least one meeting must be held in every village under the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’, he added.

He said a strategy should be chalked out for outdoor advertisement of the ‘abhiyan’. Electronic and print media would also be involved for its publicity. A Whatsapp group should be formed at the village level.

He said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would enter Himachal Pradesh on January 19. The yatra would culminate at Srinagar with the hoisting of the Tricolor.

Pratibha Singh also addressed Congress workers.Co-incharge of Congress for Himachal Sanjay Dutt presented a detailed outline of the events planned during this campaign.

