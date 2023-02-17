CM launches Vigilance app

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched one of a kind Him Vic (Vigilance investigation Checklists) app here today. He said that the app would allow investigation officers to time responses by ticking check boxes after a particular task has been achieved. This would ensure proper monitoring of the progress of investigations.

He said that the government would provide all possible assistance to the Police Department in its modernisation. “In the era of technology and digitisation, new crime patterns are emerging and to respond to these challenges the use of modern technology is required,” he added.

Sukhu said, “The government is committed to providing corruption-free governance. We have adopted a zero tolerance policy towards corruption.” He added that his government would ensure the maximum use of 5G and other cutting-edge technologies to provide quick services and justice to the people of the state.

Sukhu also released three booklets of the Vigilance Bureau. “These booklets will go a long way in speeding up investigation in various cases. These will also provide a quick access to finer nuances and intricacies of investigation,” he said. ADGP, Vigilance, Satwant Atwal Trivedi elaborated on various activities of the department.