CM lays foundation stone of multispecialty hospital at Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 27

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur laid the foundation stone of a charitable hospital by Hans Foundation at Patlikul in Manali subdivision of this district today. Mata Mangla and Bhole Ji Maharaj, pioneers of Hans Foundation, were present on the occasion.

While addressing a public gathering at Sabzi Mandi Ground, the Chief Minister said that the 60-bed multispecialty charitable hospital would equipped with the latest facilities.

He said 15 ambulances equipped with a doctor, a pharmacist, a technician and medicines had been provided by the foundation for the state.

The Chief Minister said because of the support and cooperation of the state’s public, the state had witnessed unprecedented development in the last four years and five months of the BJP regime.

Later, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of six developmental projects worth Rs 15.19 crore.

These include the Inter-State Bus Stand (ISBT) at Patlikul, three water supply schemes, construction of the science section of Government Senior Secondary School at Naggar, construction of residential quarters for the Public Works Department, Manali subdivision, at Katrain.

He announced the opening of the primary health centre (PHC) in Babeli; upgrade of two Middle Schools; increase in the bed capacity of the community health centre, Patlikul, to 30 beds; and opening of three veterinary dispensaries in three newly created panchayats.