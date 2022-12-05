CM meets Dalai Lama

PTI

Dharamsala, December 4

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on the Dalai Lama at his residence here today.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity again to meet the Dalai Lama. Because of his grace and divine blessings, Dharamsala has earned its name as an international tourist destination.” He said the Dalai Lama extolled the existence of religious freedom and harmony in India and affirmed his committed service to strengthen that harmony.

Thakur, who led the BJP’s campaign for the Assembly polls in Himachal held last month, was in Dharamsala to gather feedback from the party candidates.