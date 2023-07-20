CM mourns demise of Anni ex-MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu mourned the demise of former Anni MLA Khub Ram, who passed away at Rampur in Shimla district today.

Khub Ram (77) was a three-time MLA from the Anni Assembly constituency of Kullu district. Sukhu said Khub Ram had made immense contribution to the development of Anni and the people of the area would remember him for a long time.

#Kullu #Shimla #Sukhvinder Sukhu