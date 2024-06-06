CM mourns demise of ex-Chief Secy

Shimla, June 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the demise of Kanwar Shamsher Singh, a former Chief Secretary of Himachal, who passed away in Shimla today at the age of 80.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...
National Security Adviser Sullivan to visit New Delhi to engage new govt on shared India-US priorities: White House
Sullivan’s visit was discussed during a phone call between P...