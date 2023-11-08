CM must meet cadre in Congress office: Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 7

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today urged the Chief Minister and ministers to spare time and sit in the Congress office to address the grievances of party workers.

Pratibha, while talking to mediapersons here, said that the ministers remained busy with their responsibilities but taking out time for party workers would strengthen the Congress organisation. “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and ministers are supposed to sit in the Congress office for one day each but they have never done it, probably because they are busy in their work,” she added.

The Mandi MP said that Congress leaders and workers could meet ministers regarding their works or development issues in the Secretariat but party affairs could be discussed only in the Congress office. On the possibility of actor Kangana Ranaut contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, she said everyone was free to do so and this did not bother her as she was focused on development.

Asked if she would again contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, she said, “It is for the party top leadership to select the candidate.” She added that the party would work hard to ensure the victory of any candidate fielded by the party.

Pratibha criticised the Centre for its alleged failure to provide a special package or financial assistance to Himachal. “The state has suffered about Rs 12,000 crore loss due unprecedented heavy rain but the Central Government has not provided any special assistance despite repeated requests,” she said.

She claimed that the Congress government had fulfilled the election promise of restoring the old pension scheme and efforts were on to provide Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to all eligible women. The government would fulfil all other guarantees given to people, she added.

#Congress #Pratibha Singh #Shimla