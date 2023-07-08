CM offers prayers at Chintpurni temple in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, July 7

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid obeisance at Mata Chintpurni temple here today. He also participated in a yajna along with his family members.

Sukhu said the scheme to provide online prasad services to devotees was being improved. He said that the Shaktipeeth and its surrounding areas would be developed with more facilities for devotees in the coming months. Besides proper sanitation, an uninterrupted supply of water, electricity and food was being ensured for pilgrims, he added.

Later, Sukhu took stock of various arrangements made by the temple trust for the pilgrims. He said the work on a sewage treatment plant for the temple and its surrounding areas would be completed soon.

He said security had been beefed up in view of the huge rush of devotees during ‘Saavan’ from July 4 to August 31.