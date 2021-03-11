Himachal CM opens 17 upgraded schools in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 1

CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated 17 upgraded schools in Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi through virtual mode from Shimla today.

Government primary schools at Surangi, Kau, Kandhi, Kothda and Majhan have been upgraded as government middle schools; government middle schools at Jhot, Shalagad, Bahwa, Raingalu, Kalhani and Narayanban have been upgraded as high schools and high schools at Dharotdhar, Mani, Seri-Batwara, Baghi-Bhanwas, Sudharani, Lambsafad and Chaplandidhar will now be senior secondary schools.

In his address, the CM said this would solve the problem of commuting and provide relief to students. He assured that additional buildings would be constructed in the upgraded schools as per the requirement.

“The state government has ensured equitable and all-round development of every area. The stress is on strengthening the basic infrastructure in the field of education. Many initiatives have been taken in the newly constructed buildings of the schools. A provision has been made to install solar energy panel system in 50 government colleges and schools and 20 industrial training institutes in the budget for the financial year 2022-23. AYUSH gardens would be established in 200 government schools and 50 government colleges in collaboration with Forest and AYUSH Departments, in which various medicinal plants and herbs would be planted,” he said.

#jai ram thakur