CM opens 6 projects in Mandi villages

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of various projects worth Rs 14.09 crore at Chhatri village of Seraj in Mandi district. He inaugurated six projects worth Rs 13.04 crore in Gattu gram panchayat and Chhatri and laid stone of two projects worth Rs 1.05 crore.

Addressing a gathering at Chaplandi, the Chief Minister announced a degree college at Chhatri, upgrade of a middle school at Vohal Sainj to high school, middle school, Bagdathach, to high school, primary school, Gattu Galu, to middle school, primary school, Rumani, to middle school and to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani.

The CM announced a health sub-centre in Jarehar, a health sub-centre at Bethwan in Gram Panchayat Gattu, upgrade of a health sub-centre, Thunachi, to primary health centre, opening of a veterinary dispensary at Kakadadhar and the construction of a forest inspection hut in Maihridhar. He also announced the construction of an inspection hut at Chaplandi under the Nayi Rahein-Nayi Manzilen scheme.

He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme of Rs 80 lakh at Kakradhar Gram Panchayat would ensure adequate the drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.

The Bethwan Flow Irrigation Scheme at Chhatri and Chhatri to Kohidhar Flow Irrigation Scheme and drinking water supply scheme to be constructed to ensure the water supply to Briyogi, Ginni Nihari and Karganu Bagdaihan.