CM opens cultural night at Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the first cultural night of the International Shivratri Fair of Mandi last evening by lighting a lamp. He also released a song “Asie Hamari Mandi” composed by Jatin Sharma.

Deputy Commissioner and Chairman, Mela Committee, Arindam Chaudhary presented a memento to the Chief Minister.

A scintillating performance by “Hunarbaaz” fame ‘Harmony of the Pines’, HP Police Band, was the main attraction of the cultural night. Apart from this, Indian Idol fame Nitin Sharma also enthralled the audience by his performance. Local artistes also entertained the audience with Pahari songs.

Wife of the Chief Minister and chairperson, State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Society, Dr Sadhna Thakur, MLAs Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi, Jawahar Thakur and Prakash Rana, vice-chairperson, Tourism Development Board, Rashim Dhar Sood, general secretary, Child Welfare Council, Payal Vaidya, Chairman, Milkfed, Nihal Chand Sharma, Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were also present.