Himachal CM opens incomplete hospital building, triggers controversy

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, April 28
The inauguration of an incomplete building of the Civil Hospital and a bridge by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Palampur recently has triggered a controversy. Action is being demanded against state officials for keeping the Chief Minister in the dark about the building and the bridge. However, the officials concerned are tight-lipped on the issue.
Thakur, during a visit to Palampur on April 14, had inaugurated the Civil Hospital complex built at a cost of Rs 15 crore but the building is still incomplete and it would take months to make the new complex functional.
Incomplete bridge also inaugurated
- The CM also inaugurated a bridge over the Lingti Khud, 10 km from Palampur
- The approach roads to the bridge are still incomplete
- The half-completed bridge has been opened to traffic, posing threat to commuters
- Local MLA Ashish Butail says that the government must inquire into the matter
The district administration was either not aware or deliberately covered up the fact. The Chief Minister has inaugurated the building but the Health Department is yet to take its possession. It has asked the PWD to hand over a fully operational building.
BM Thakur, Executive Engineer, PWD, admits that he had issued the completion certificate only pertaining to civil works. The other installations such as elevators, power connection and fire-fighting equipment are beyond his purview.
Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the building is yet to get the power connection from HP State Electricity Board Limited.
Executive Engineer, HPSEBL, Sandeep Kumar says that he has submitted an estimate of Rs 30 lakh to the Health Department for the installation of transformers in the complex. However, no funds have been released.
Likewise, the installation of elevators and firefighting equipment is also pending because of some technical issues and the want of funds. MC Patial, Executive Engineer, PWD (Electrical), says that the matter is under process.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a bridge over the Lingti Khud, 10 km from Palampur. The approach roads to the bridge are still incomplete. The half-completed bridge has been opened to traffic, posing a threat to the lives of commuters.
Local MLA Ashish Butail says that the government must inquire about who misguided the Chief Minister to inaugurate the half-completed building and the bridge. He adds as the Assembly elections are due in November, BJP leaders are inaugurating the half-completed project in a hurry.
