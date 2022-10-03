 Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur opens, lays stone of 14 projects in Dharamsala : The Tribune India

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur opens, lays stone of 14 projects in Dharamsala

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Dharamsala. Photo: Kamaljeet

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 2

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 14 development projects and schemes worth Rs 195.38 crore in Dharamsala.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs13.64 crore STP automation and augmentation, Rs 9.37 crore intelligent and barrier-free bus shelter, Rs 6.85 crore warehouse for Electronic Voting and VVPAT machines, Rs 3.55 crore for 50 metre bridge over Bhagan khud on Dharamsala-Yol-Palampur-Chadhiyar road, Rs 8.50 crore science block of government degree college Dharamsala and Rs 67 lakh environment garden.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of development projects here. These included Rs 101 crore comprehensive electrification project for Smart City Dharamsala, Rs 8.41 crore 33 KV substation at Dhagwad, Rs 7.99 crore for drinking water supply scheme for Chamunda Nandikeshwar Dham, Rs 5 crore football stadium, Rs 2.17 crore for green field gardens in Dharamsala Smart City, Rs 1.91 crore Chamunda Mata temple and Rs 1.56 crore science block of Government Girls Senior Secondary School.

Later, at a function organized on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on police ground, Jai Ram Thakur gave away the house allotment letters to the beneficiaries of Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme and Slum Re- Development component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. The single room apartments were developed for the beneficiaries by Dharamsala Municipal Corporation and Dharamshala Smart City Limited. As many as 83 beneficiaries got the allotment letters the construction for which was construction of which started more than 10 years ago.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes to the Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries. He planted a sapling of Tulsi.

The Chief Minister launched a mobile App “Satyanishtha” developed by Kangra police. He also listened to the public grievances at Circuit House.

MLA Dharamsala Vishal Nehria, MLA Baijnath Mulakh Raj Premi, Deputy Mayor Sarv Chand Galotia, BJP district president Chander Bhushan Nag, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Managing Director-cum-CEO Dharamsala Smart City limited Pradeep Thakur, SP Khushal Sharma were also present among others.

#Dharamsala #jai ram thakur

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian origin civil aircraft: Statement

IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement

The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police

The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3

Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen and 326 drivers, minister says in Vidhan Sabha

Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram

Two other labourers rescued alive


