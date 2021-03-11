CM opens silk seed centre at Thunag

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 18

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated the second Silk Seed Production Centre of the state at Thunag in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district. It would help in meeting the requirement of silk seed production in Himachal Pradesh and strengthen the economy of sericulture farmers.

Thakur also presided over the closing ceremony of the Seraj Cultural Festival organised as part of the Seraj Youth Sports and Cultural Festival. He also inaugurated the sub-office of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at Thunag.

The Chief Minister said, “As many as 12,000 farmers of the state are engaged in sericulture. To meet the requirement of 7,500 ounces of silk, 2,500 ounces are being produced at the Palampur Silk Seed Centre, the first centre of the state. The demand of the remaining 5,000 ounces of silk will now be met by the Thunag Silk Seed Production Centre, which is being imported”.

“The Silk Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Centre at Bali Chowki being constructed at a cost of Rs 4.94 crore is about to be completed. It will be first such centre in north India. The construction of government silk centres at Bagachanaugi, Saroa, Dharot, Murah and Deem-Kataru at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore is also nearing completion. These will promote the silk industry in the Seraj valley,” he added.

“A grant of Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer will be provided to 200 farmers belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) category for the construction of silkworm rearing houses. Besides, Rs 80 lakh has been provided to 200 farmers for silkworm rearing equipment and Rs 28 lakh for mulberry plantation to 200 farmers belonging to the SC category. A grant of Rs 50 lakh has been provided to 700 farmers belonging to the general category for mulberry plantation and the purchase of silkworm rearing material. These activities will give a boost to the silk industry in the state and generate self-employment opportunities,”said Thakur.

He said, “The Seraj Youth Sports and Cultural Festival provided a platform to 14,000 rural youth and 1,390 teams from the Seraj valley participated in it. Such events encourage sportsmanship and traditional sports along with playing a vital role in the conservation of our rich cultural heritage”. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the 84th branch of HDFC Bank in Himachal, at Thunag.