CM orders probe into rain shelters built in Sullah

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a probe into the construction of six rain shelters at Dheera panchayat in the Sullah constituency of Kangra district. The Bhedu Mahadev Block Development Officer (BDO) had got these rain shelters constructed through Dheera panchayat, using funds sanctioned by the state Rural Development Department.

Residents of Dheera panchayat had written to the Chief Minister in February this year alleging irregularities in the construction of the rain shelters. They demanded the reassessment of the construction cost of these shelters borne by the BDO office.

The Chief Minister took cognizance of the complaint and directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kangra, and the District Panchayat Officer, Kangra, to conduct an independent and fair inquiry into the matter and submit a report to his office.

Yoginder Kumar, Block Development Officer, Bhedu Mahadev, who is conducting the inquiry, told The Tribune that he had received a written order from the government in this regard. He had already seized the entire record regarding the rain shelters and an inquiry was in progress. “I will submit a report to the government by next week. I have met the residents of Dheera panchayat in this regard. I have reassessed the construction cost of the rain shelters and the final report is being finalised,” he added.

Meanwhile, complainants Jasmer Rana, Subhash Chauhan, Purushottam Rana, Chatter Singh, Rattan and Bhumi Singh said that the Chief Minister had assured them of a free and fair probe into the matter. They added that they would fight till those guilty of misusing public money were put behind bars.

They said that the construction of the rain shelters in Sullah was already under scrutiny, therefore the state government should order a probe into the construction of the rain shelters in 66 panchayats.

