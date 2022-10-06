Shimla: Himachal CM performs Ravan dahan ceremony

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 5

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today paid obeisance at the famous Jakhu temple in Shimla on the auspicious occasion of the Dasehra festival and performed the ceremony of burning the effigies of Ravan, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad.

The Chief Minister said that this festival signifies the victory of good over evil. He said that the Dasehra festival is celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the whole country, including Himachal.

“This festival is celebrated as the victory of ‘dharma’ over ‘adharma’ and inspires us to live with dignity and work with the spirit of public welfare,” he said.

The Chief Minister said this year’s Dasehra festival was memorable for Himachal Pradesh when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kullu to participate in the International Dasehra celebrations.

This was a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unwavering faith and reverence for the deity culture and traditions of Himachal, added the Chief Minister, he added.

Later the Chief Minister was honored by the Jakhu temple trust.

