CM promises higher relief to orchardists

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused to apple orchards due to heavy rain was underway and the affected orchard owners would be given higher compensation.

Sukhu, who is on a two-day visit to disaster-hit areas of upper Shimla, said that the state government had increased the compensation amount by up to 10 times by amending the relief manual and the amount would be disbursed in accordance with the new guidelines. He presided over a meeting of officials to review the ongoing rehabilitation and restoration efforts at Rohru.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive strategy for opening all roads in the Rohru Assembly segment by August 15. He also analysed the reports of losses suffered by the Public Works, Jal Shakti, Electricity, Horticulture and Agriculture departments, besides damage caused to private property.

He announced an immediate allocation of Rs 1 crore to the Public Works Department to expedite the road restoration work in the Rohru constituency. He directed officials to release an additional amount of Rs 1.20 crore for the restoration of damaged roads in Rohru, Chauhara, Jubbal, and Kotkhai development blocks.

He emphasised on unimpeded transportation of apple produce to markets and directed the officials concerned to work round the clock to facilitate farmers and horticulturalists. Around 34 houses were completely destroyed and 819 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rain in the Rohru constituency. Besides, 137 cow shelters and around 21,000 apple plants were also damaged. The Chief Minister also visited the Rampur and Theog Assembly constituencies to take stock of the situation there.

