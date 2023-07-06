CM pushes for promoting IT-driven governance in state

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 5

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today emphasised on promotion of IT-driven governance in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister was virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of the first North India’s ‘Drone conclave’ from Chandigarh. The Chief Minister’s trip to Kangra to attend the closing ceremony of drone conclave was cancelled due to bad weather.

The government would extend all support to the investors and procure drones for usage in the government sector

He said that drone technology could play a vital role in benefiting farmers, horticulturists, besides other sectors as also in monitoring law and order.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to leverage modern technology, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance governance. Himachal was embracing technological advancements, paving the way for transformative changes. Deliberations held and the presentations made during the Himachal Drone Conclave will prove beneficial for the hilly state like Himachal due to its challenging topography.

Sukhu urged the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University authorities in Palampur to exhibit the use of drone technology on its campus and motivate farmers to embrace technological advancements for improving their economy and efficiency.

Expressing his pleasure on the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for drone manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that the state government would extend all possible support and required facilities to the investors and procure drones for usage in the government sector.

On the occasion, five MoUs amounting to Rs 200 crore were signed. These included an agreement with FICCI to promote the use of drones in governance. Agreements were also reached with Abecode Technologies Private Limited and Dronetech Solutions Private Limited for investment in Himachal, Skye Air for an Unmanned Traffic Management solution to oversee flight operations, in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, CSKHPKV, and IIT Ropar. The collaboration between CSKHPKV

and IIT Ropar specifically focused on areas such as AI-based digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management and precision agriculture using drone technologies.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for organising the Himachal Drone Conclave in Palampur. He emphasised the widespread use of drones in various fields and lauded the state government’s efforts to maximise the benefits of technology for the people.

Principal Advisor (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail said that the vision of the Chief Minister inspired organising such a conclave, a first of its kind, in Himachal Pradesh. He said that drone technology could provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Secretary Information Technology, Dr Abhishek Jain detailed about the conclave, which saw the participation of representatives from 26 private companies and 25 state government departments.