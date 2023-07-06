 CM pushes for promoting IT-driven governance in state : The Tribune India

CM pushes for promoting IT-driven governance in state

Addresses closing ceremony of Drone Conclave; Rs 200 cr MoUs signed

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addresses the closing ceremony of the Himachal Drone Conclave.



Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 5

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today emphasised on promotion of IT-driven governance in Himachal Pradesh. The Chief Minister was virtually addressing the concluding ceremony of the first North India’s ‘Drone conclave’ from Chandigarh. The Chief Minister’s trip to Kangra to attend the closing ceremony of drone conclave was cancelled due to bad weather.

Challenging topography

  • Sukhu said the state government was committed to leverage modern technology, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance governance
  • Deliberations held and the presentations made during the Himachal Drone Conclave will prove beneficial for the state due to its challenging topography, he said
  • The government would extend all support to the investors and procure drones for usage in the government sector

He said that drone technology could play a vital role in benefiting farmers, horticulturists, besides other sectors as also in monitoring law and order.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to leverage modern technology, such as artificial intelligence, to enhance governance. Himachal was embracing technological advancements, paving the way for transformative changes. Deliberations held and the presentations made during the Himachal Drone Conclave will prove beneficial for the hilly state like Himachal due to its challenging topography.

Sukhu urged the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Agriculture University authorities in Palampur to exhibit the use of drone technology on its campus and motivate farmers to embrace technological advancements for improving their economy and efficiency.

Expressing his pleasure on the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for drone manufacturing in Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that the state government would extend all possible support and required facilities to the investors and procure drones for usage in the government sector.

On the occasion, five MoUs amounting to Rs 200 crore were signed. These included an agreement with FICCI to promote the use of drones in governance. Agreements were also reached with Abecode Technologies Private Limited and Dronetech Solutions Private Limited for investment in Himachal, Skye Air for an Unmanned Traffic Management solution to oversee flight operations, in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, CSKHPKV, and IIT Ropar. The collaboration between CSKHPKV

and IIT Ropar specifically focused on areas such as AI-based digital entomology, livestock management, cold chain management and precision agriculture using drone technologies.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for organising the Himachal Drone Conclave in Palampur. He emphasised the widespread use of drones in various fields and lauded the state government’s efforts to maximise the benefits of technology for the people.

Principal Advisor (IT and Innovations) Gokul Butail said that the vision of the Chief Minister inspired organising such a conclave, a first of its kind, in Himachal Pradesh. He said that drone technology could provide employment opportunities for the youth.

Secretary Information Technology, Dr Abhishek Jain detailed about the conclave, which saw the participation of representatives from 26 private companies and 25 state government departments.

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

'Justifiably viral': Elderly couple recreates 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

'Justifiably viral': Elderly couple recreates 'Rimjhim Gire Saawan' across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks

NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...

SCO states to work on unified terror list

SCO states to work on unified terror list

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads

Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...


Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

2 arrested with Rs 85 lakh cash

Cop's wife rams car into 4 persons outside AIIMS

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh's entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'