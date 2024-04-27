CM: Rebels fighting bypoll on BJP ticket akin to killing democracy

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, April 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that rebel MLAs fighting Assembly byelections on BJP ticket was akin to killing democracy. “Time has come to teach a lesson to these leaders, who have traded the votes of the public with the BJP for personal gains,” he added.

Faux pas by CM There was a funny moment and the crowd burst into laughter when the Chief Minister referred to Indira Gandhi as Rajiv Gandhi’s wife

Soon, Sukhu realised his mistake and apologised to people for mixing up Indira’s name with Sonia Gandhi

Sukhu addressed a rally in favour of Congress candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat Vinod Sultanpuri at Nehru Maidan at Rajgarh in the Pachhad Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district.

The Chief Minister said that the state government carried out relief and rescue operations during the rain disaster last year and did not let development activities to come to a halt. He added, “The Congress government in its 14-month rule has taken many important decisions of public interest, including the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). To make Himachal Pradesh the happiest state of the country by 2027, it is necessary for the public to strengthen the Congress by supporting it in the coming Lok Sabha elections.”

Sukhu accused the BJP and its three MPs of offering no help to the state during the rain disaster. He said, ‘The state government had announced to give Rs 1,500 per month to the women of Himachal but Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur opposed it and filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India. However, the Election Commission of India allowed women to submit their application forms for Rs 1,500 assistance in the office of the Tehsil Welfare Officer. The government will deposit Rs 3,000 in the bank accounts of all eligible women in June.”

On the occasion, Manish Thakur, who had contested the Assembly election from the Paonta Sahib constituency on AAP ticket, joined the Congress. The Chief Minister formally inducted him into the Congress by garlanding him.

