CM releases 3 books by young authors

Shimla, December 25

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released three books of talented young minds, Gauri Chauhan (12 years), Atharv Vats (14) and Sirisha Chauhan (19).

The books have been authored in collaboration with writer Minakshi Chaudhry. The books are part of the SHIMLA Investigators Series, a literary venture catering to children and young adults, centered on Shimla, the picturesque “Queen of hills.”

The Chief Minister commended the youthful authors for showcasing their writing prowess and applauded their dedication in crafting these literary pieces.

The first book, “Lost in the Apple Country,” by 12-year-old Gauri Chauhan from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla, promises an enchanting journey into mystery, betrayal and wonder set in the heart of the Apple Country, Jubbal. The second book, “The Fatal Arrival,” by 14-year-old Atharv Vats, a student of Class IX at Modern School, Kundali, Sonipat, Haryana, is a gripping saga of tragedy, drugs, and kidnapping, ensuring a riveting experience for readers.

“The Deadly Kitty,” the third book, by 19-year-old Sirisha Chauhan, a second-year college student pursuing B.Sc. Honours Forestry from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, promises an exhilarating journey through the world of women’s kitty parties, the narrative is intertwined with the elements of murder, mystery and intrigue.

This endeavour stems from Keekli’s Angels, co-authorship and mentoring programme for children, initiated by author Minakshi Chaudhry in collaboration with Keekli Charitable Trust. The SHIMLA Investigators Series, conceptualised by Chaudhary, is set to encompass 21 books.

