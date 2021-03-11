CM releases collection of poems in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU MAY 14

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur released a book ‘Hashiye Wali Jagah’, a collection of poems, published by Himtaru Prakashan in Kullu on Saturday. As many as 38 young budding poets of the state have contributed to the book which has been edited by litterateur and poet Ganesh Gani.

Appreciating the efforts of Himtaru Prakashan Samiti, the CM said such endeavours would provide an appropriate platform to writers of the state. Congratulating the poets, whose poems have been included, Thakur added that the publication would not only provide goof material to the readers, but also motivate the budding poets to hone their creative skills.

Secretary and Editor of Himtaru Prakashan, Kishan Shrimaan, said the book was based on various contemporary topics. Himtaru Prakashan had published dozens of books since the last 18 years, he added.

He thanked the CM for releasing the book. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, MLAs Surender Shourie and Kishori Lal were present on the occasion.