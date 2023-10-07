CM releases teaser of Shimla Flying Festival

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu released the teaser of the Shimla Flying Festival late Wednesday evening. The one of a kind flying festival is being organised jointly by the Tourism Department and The Glide Inn organisation at Junga in Shimla from October 12 to 15.

The Chief Minister said, “Tourism activities in the state were affected badly due to the rain disaster. The state suffered huge losses due to heavy rain, landslides and floods for almost three months during the monsoon season. Now, we intend to start tourism activities in a big way and welcome tourists to enjoy adventure sports. The Shimla Flying Festival will surely be an added attraction. The government is promoting adventure tourism at a large scale and Kangra district is being developed as the tourism capital of the state.”

