CM releases Vikrami Samvat-2079 calendar

Shimla, April 2
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today released a calendar of the Himachal Sanskrit Academy based on Vikrami Samvat-2079 starting from Chaitra Shukla Pratipadaat (April 2) at his official residence Oakover here.
He congratulated the people of the state on Vikrami Samvat-2079 and the beginning of Navratras. He extended his good wishes and hoped that New Year would bring prosperity and happiness in their lives.
Thakur also released the latest issue of Divya Jyoti, a biannual research magazine of the Himachal Sanskrit Academy. He appreciated the efforts of the academy and said that this would prove fruitful in connecting society with the basic principles of Indian culture.
Director, Higher Education, Amarjit Kumar Sharma and Secretary of Himachal Sanskrit Academy Keshavanand Kaushal were also present on the occasion. —
