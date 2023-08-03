CM seeks investment in hospitality sector

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged hoteliers and entrepreneurs to invest in the hospitality industry in Himachal Pradesh as the state holds huge promise for the tourism industry in coming times.

He was the Chief Guest at the India International Hospitality Expo-2023 organised by India Expo Centre and Mart at Greater Noida today. “Himachal will emerge as the most sought after all-season tourism destination in the coming years as its peaceful serene and salubrious environment was an added attraction,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister assured that speedy approvals would be provided as per rules and invited entrepreneurs to submit proposals. There was no dearth of resources or land as the state government was open to inviting investment in this sector.

Sukhu said the state government envisioned encouraging investment in five and seven star hotels, health and wellness centres and old-age homes. “Recently, it has been observed that a large number of visitors, including the corporate employees, prefer home stays as they get to learn more about the local culture and traditions,” he said.

He said the government was making efforts to improve air connectivity. All district headquarters would be connected by constructing heliports to ease the access for the tourists and to enhance their footfall. “Flights have been made operational from Delhi to Shimla and Dharamsala. In order to expand the Kangra airport for landing of bigger aircraft land is being acquired to extend the runway,” he revealed.

Sukhu said Kangra had been declared ‘Tourism capital’ because of its immense potential to attract tourists, air connectivity etc.

