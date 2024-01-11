CM: State suffered huge losses due to hydropower projects allotted to SJVNL

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said today that hydroelectric power projects given to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL) had caused huge losses to the state exchequer. The previous BJP government had awarded the Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula-Siddh hydropower projects to the SJVNL on terms that were against the interests of the state and its people.

Sukhu was addressing mediapersons after laying the foundation stone of a new water supply scheme for Nadaun town, near here. He alleged that the previous BJP government did not keep the interests of the state in mind while awarding these projects to the SJVNL. He added that Central Government undertakings were opposing the water cess levied by the state government on their hydroelectric projects despite making huge profits from these.

Infra development, AI depts to be created The departments of infrastructure development and artificial intelligence will be created soon. There has been no attempt to weaken the profile of any minister. PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh is doing an excellent job and will be given the responsibility of more departments soon. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief minister

The Chief Minister said that the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) owed over Rs 4,300 crore to the state government but was not paying the amount despite repeated requests. He added that the BJP had failed in its role of a constructive Opposition and had been indulging in cheap politics while ignoring the interests of the people of the state.

He said that none of the BJP leaders or party MPs from the state had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other Central leaders for the grant of disaster relief funds. He added that the state government had submitted disaster claims of around Rs 10,000 crore to the Central Government and was expecting the release of funds in December last year but BJP leaders created hurdles in the process.

Sukhu said, “If the Central Government has given any special financial package to Himachal Pradesh in connection with the rain disaster, as BJP leaders claim, they should provide its details. The BJP leaders had instead opposed a resolution brought in the Assembly session to declare the rain disaster in Himachal as a national disaster.” He added that the ministers whose departments were taken for allotment to the two new ministers would be given other departments.

Meanwhile, Sukhu laid the foundation stones of a new drinking water facility for Nadaun town to be constructed at a cost of Rs 44.66 crore, HPTDC hotel with an outlay of Rs 43.06 crore, a rest house of the Jal Shakti Department at Gagaal at be built at a cost of Rs 6.54 crore and a Rs 14.02-crore Model Career and Skill Centre at Jalari.

Earlier, the Chief Minister listened to the grievances of people at the Sera rest house and directed the officials concerned to resolve their issues at the earliest.

