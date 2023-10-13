CM Sukhu assures financial assistance to Himachal players taking part in World Grappling Championship

Shimla, October 13
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday extended a helping hand to the 10 players from the state who will take part in the World Grappling Championship 2023 to be held in Moscow.
Wishing them good luck, the chief minister said the state government was providing all possible assistance to the players and directed the officials concerned to provide immediate financial assistance to them, according to a statement issued here.
“The youth of Himachal are very talented and the state government is developing basic infrastructure for sports so that they can be facilitated and can bring glory to the country and the state at national and international levels,” Sukhu said.
माॅस्को में आयोजित होने वाली वल्र्ड ग्रैपलिंग चैंपियनशिप-2023 के सब-जूनियर और जूनियर वर्ग में हिमाचल प्रदेश से चयनित 10 खिलाड़ियों को सरकार द्वारा आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। प्रदेश ग्रैपलिंग कमेटी के महासचिव गोपाल चंद जी ने इन खिलाड़ियों के साथ आज मुझसे भेंट कर इस… pic.twitter.com/hxR0RNOZlu— Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) October 13, 2023
Himachal Pradesh Grappling Committee general secretary Gopal Chand, along with the players who will take part in the World Grappling Championship in Russia from October 17 to 20 in sub-junior and junior categories, met the chief minister at his official residence on Friday and requested for financial help.
Gopal Chand said that some of the participants belong to very poor families and would have been deprived of participating in this major event if the state government had not given timely assistance.
