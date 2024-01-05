 CM Sukhu meets Shah, seeks funds for reconstruction work : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  CM Sukhu meets Shah, seeks funds for reconstruction work

CM Sukhu meets Shah, seeks funds for reconstruction work

Urges Health Minister to set up cancer institute, four trauma centres

CM Sukhu meets Shah, seeks funds for reconstruction work

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today and urged him to release funds for reconstruction work being undertaken by the state government post rain disaster.

He apprised Shah about the post-disaster need assessment report submitted by the state government to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He also requested Shah to include routes under the subsidised helicopter service scheme on the pattern of north-eastern states and Himachal had already sent the details of such routes.

Demands funds for 3 nursing colleges

  • The Chief Minister requested the Union Health Minister to set up a cancer institute at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur
  • He urged Mansukh Mandavia to increase the capacity of the Mother and Child wing at the Hamirpur hospital from 100 beds to 200 beds
  • 0Sukhu urged the Union Minister to speed up the process for the approval and sanction of funds for setting up three nursing colleges at Chamba, Hamirpur and Nahan

Sukhu said that the state government had submitted Rs 658.31 crore proposals under the Vibrant Villages Programme. He apprised the Home Minister that the MHA had conveyed in-principle approval only for 14 works of Rs 3.87 crore. He requested Shah to sanction remaining funds as the development of villages was of prime importance from national security point of view. Shah assured him of all possible assistance to the state.

Sukhu called on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandavia and requested him to set up a cancer institute at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital in Hamirpur district under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, CBD and Strokes.

He said that setting up the institute was the need of the hour considering the alarming increase in cancer cases in the state.

Sukhu also urged the Union Minister to sanction four trauma centres at the Civil Hospital, Ghumarwin; Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, Ner Chowk, along the Chandigarh-Manali highway; Civil Hospital, Dharampur, on the Parwanoo-Shimla highway; and the Civil Hospital, Palampur, on the Pathankot-Mandi highway for commuters in case of road accidents.

Sukhu requested Mandavia to create a super specialty block at the Hamirpur government hospital under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. He apprised the Union Minister about the wide outreach of community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) in the state and the government efforts to strengthen the health infrastructure in rural areas.

He said that the state government was focusing on strengthening infrastructure for super specialty medical services. The Union Minister assured him of all possible assistance to the state.

#Amit Shah #Cancer #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu


