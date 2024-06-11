CM Sukhu offers prayers on Guru Arjun Dev’s Shahidi Diwas

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sahib Shri Guru Singh Sabha on the Cart Road here today on the occasion of Shahidi Diwas of fifth Sikh Guru Arjun Dev. He urged people to follow the path shown by Guru Arjun Dev for self-realisation and service to mankind.

Sukhu emphasised following the teachings of Guru Arjun Dev and his principles of truth, compassion and love for people, besides staunch belief in God and hardwork.

The Chief Minister said that God is subtle and could be attained by adhering to Guru’s Gurubani where all doubts were dispelled. The Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee honoured the Chief Minister with a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) and a sword.

