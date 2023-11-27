CM Sukhu pays floral tributes to Ambedkar on Constitution Day

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Constitution Day here today. Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said Ambedkar was the architect of the Constitution of India.

“He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of society and the poor,” said Sukhu, adding that the Constitution Day programme would be organised as a state function from next year.

The CM also administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution to the people present at the function. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil said Ambedkar was a social reformer and renowned scholar.

