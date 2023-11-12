CM Sukhu returns to Shimla after treatment at AIIMS, advised rest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 11

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was undergoing treatment at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, has returned to Shimla after 15 days of treatment. In an informal interaction with the media, Sukhu said he was feeling fine but had been advised by the doctors to go slow for the next two months.

Cabinet meeting on Nov 18 We will be holding the Cabinet meeting on November 18 to take some important decisions, in the interest of the state and its people. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, CM

“Since doctors have advised me not to overstrain myself, it is unlikely that I will go for campaigning in the poll-bound states. The doctors have primarily advised me to be very particular about my diet and carry on with my routine official work,” he said.

Sukhu said it was with the blessings of the Almighty and prayers of people that he had recovered. “In my absence, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all ministers ensured that work did not suffer and I am thankful to them,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he was optimistic that the Congress would do well in the five states going to polls as people were disenchanted with the BJP rule. “From whatever I read in the newspapers and saw in the media, it appears that the Congress will register victory in at least four states,” he said.

Sukhu was received at the Annandale helipad here by Agnihotri, cabinet colleagues, Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), party legislators, workers and senior officials. Large number of people had gathered at Annandale and outside his official residence, Oakover, and showered flowers to welcome him on his return after recovery.

Responding to a query on the High Court seeking status report on a complaint filed by a Palampur-based businessman against the Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu, the CM said the facts of the case would be looked into. “Nobody is above the law, but the facts of the case will have to be ascertained. Anybody can level allegations against the CM or anyone else, but their authenticity will have to be checked before any action,” said Sukhu.

Sukhu’s return to Shimla was delayed yesterday as the chopper could not take off from Delhi due to bad weather. He will be celebrating Diwali here with his family. It was on October 27 that Sukhu was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) as he complained of severe stomach ache. After two days, he left for Delhi where he remained admitted to the ICU at AIIMS.

