CM Sukhu stresses need for preserving cultural heritage

Shimla, January 7

Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu participated in the three-day ‘maha yajna’ being held after 36 years at Gawas in Rohru Assembly constituency of Shimla district on Sunday. Sukhu paid obeisance at the temple of deity Gudaru ji Maharaj and prayed for happiness and prosperity of the state.

The CM congratulated the people of the area and said that the ‘dev culture’ of the state has its own distinct identity and people have deep faith in deities. The maha yajna is a symbol of the ancient culture of the state, he added.

Sukhu stressed the need for preservation of the traditions and cultural heritage of the hill state. He said, “Himachal Pradesh is known for its rich cultural legacy since time immemorial. The state government was committed to the preservation of the ‘dev sanskriti’ and rich culture of the state and exhorted the people to come forward to conserve them.”

Thousands of people from the area arrived to participate in the maha yajna. Seven deities and 13 Khunds of Rohru and Jubbal area are taking part in the yajna.

