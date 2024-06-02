CM Sukhu sure of Congress victory in byelections

Hamirpur, June 1
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said that people would denounce turncoats in Vidhan Sabha elections and also reject leaders who tried to tarnish the honest image of the state by indulging in horse-trading. Sukhu was talking to media after he cast his vote for the Lok Sabha elections at Bhabran polling booth in Nadaun Assembly constituency today.
Sukhu said all six Congress candidates of Assembly byelection and four Lok Sabha candidates would register victory.
The Chief Minister said the elections in Himachal Pradesh were a battle against traitors and it was a fight between power of money and power of masses. He urged people to come out and vote to establish rich democratic practice in the state.
