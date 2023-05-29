CM Sukhu urges Union Power minister to direct Punjab to hand over Shanan hydel project to Himachal

Shimla, May 29

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday called on Union Power minister RK Singh in Delhi and urged him to issue necessary directions to the Punjab government for handing over the Shanan hydel project to Himachal Pradesh as its 99-year lease period is expiring in March next year.

He also apprised Singh about the share of Himachal Pradesh in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and demanded 12 per cent water royalty for the state.

Sukhu said due to various projects launched by the BBMB, many people were displaced and subsequently rehabilitated, but a segment of oustees were not compensated even after fifty years, an official statement issued here said.

Reiterating the long-pending demand, he urged that the Himachal Pradesh government be allowed to impose free power royalty on all commissioned projects of the BBMB.

The chief minister also apprised the Union minister about the initiatives of his government to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state and urged him to provide incentives including tax benefits for green hydrogen production to boost production of green energy in the state, the statement said.

The 110MW Shanan hydropower project is situated in Joginderngar in Mandi district and is controlled by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. The Himachal Pradesh government has decided not to extend the 99-year lease and take over the project after March 2024.

#PSPCL #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu