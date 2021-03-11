CM Thakur pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Shimla, May 21
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary by garlanding his statue at the Sadbhavana Chowk at Chhota Shimla here.
Thakur, while interacting with mediapersons, said that Rajiv Gandhi envisioned a modern India with special focus on technological advancement.
The Chief Minister also remembered Gandhi’s contributions to the fields of information technology and communication.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, MLAs Vinod Kumar
and Hoshyar Singh, Municipal Corporation Shimla Mayor Satya Kaundal and councillors also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister.
