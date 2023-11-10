CM to be discharged from AIIMS today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will return to the state tomorrow after being discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi. On October 25, Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital here following abdominal pain. Two days later, he was taken to AIIMS, New Delhi, where he remained admitted to the ICU.

It is being expected that a Cabinet meeting can be held after the Diwali break on November 18 and some important decisions could be taken. The impending administrative reshuffle could also take place soon, with the Chief Minister’s return to the state.

Sukhu had constantly been in touch with the Chief Secretary and all other senior officers to take important decisions. Meanwhile, HPCC president Pratibha Singh accompanied by her son and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh met the Chief Minister at AIIMS today. The news of Sukhu’s expected return to the state capital brought cheers to his supporters.

