Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu to hold parleys with MLAs on selection of poll candidates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 15

The Congress will hold parleys with party legislators and senior office-bearers to finalise the names of candidates for the Kangra and Hamirpur Lok Sabha seats and the six Assembly byelections.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh will meet ministers, MLAs and party leaders to discuss the issue of finalisation of candidates. The tickets are likely to be finalised by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress on April 18 or 19.

The AICC has appointed Observers for three Lok Sabha seats of Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra. Sanjay Dutt, who is also co-incharge for Himachal, has been appointed Observer for the Mandi parliamentary seat which is all set for a keen contest between actress Kangana Ranaut and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

The Congress has also appointed Coordinators in view of the Lok Sabha polls. Sanjay Awasthi, CPS and a working president of the HPCC, has been appointed chairman of the war room, Maheshwar Chauhan as co chairman, Hari Krishan Himral as vice chairman and SKJ Sehgal as convener.

Rajeev Shukla, member, Congress Working Committee (CWC) and in-charge of Himachal Congress, has made the appointments of the war room office bearers and the legal, media, social media and hospitality and protocol coordinators.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hamirpur #Kangra #Lok Sabha #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu