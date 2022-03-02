Himachal CM to open Shivratri fair in Mandi today

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 1

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate the Shivratri fair in Mandi district on March 2. Over 200 deities will take part in the event, to be held from March 2 to 8. Deities started arriving in the town from Monday evening.

Devotees stand in a queue to pay obeisance at Baba Bhootnath temple, on the occassion of Mahashivratri in Mandi. Jai Kumar

In wake of the Shivratri festival, Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary has imposed Section 144 in Mandi from March 2 to 8. During this period, there will be complete prohibition on carrying arms.

People offer milk at a Shivling to celebrate Mahashivratri in Shimla on Tuesday. Amit Kanwar

Today, the Mandi district administration invited Baba Bhootnath to the fair by taking out a small jaleb. Choudhary, also the president of the Mela Committee, reached Baba Bhootnath’s temple, along with his wife Manu Panwar, on behalf of Madho Rai deity to invite him for the Shivratri fair. He offered prayers at the Bhootnath temple on the occasion. —

