CM tries to strike chord with voters, slams Hoshiyar Singh

Our Correspondent

Dharamsala, June 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu tried to establish rapport with the people residing along Baner and Beas rivers in Dehra constituency. Starting from Dhar panchayat, he reached Bhater, Masroor and Dhanger panchayats addressing gatherings waiting for him. He explained to the people at length about the recent developments in the state which necessitated this byelection. Blaming Hoshiyar Singh for his alleged involvement in an attempt to topple his government, he made an appeal to the electorate to teach him a lesson.

After a brief lunch session at Dhangar the Chief Minister headed to Bilaspur and Sakri panchayats where he explained to the gathering the “achievements” of his government like orphans getting status of ‘Children of the State’, Rs 1,500 per month to every woman above 18 years of age and the active role played by his government in dealing with the devastation caused by floods during the rainy season last year.

In the evening hours at Lower Sunhet and Sunhet panchayats near Dehra town, Hoshiyar Singh was in his line of fire. He told the gathering that when his government assumed power in the state there was no money left and the loan was worth whooping Rs 75,000 crore. He talked about his government’s role in raising an additional annual revenue collection of Rs 2,200 crore.

The Chief Minister then addressed gatherings at Dayal, Dhajag and Harr panchayats where again he spoke about strong fiscal decisions taken by his government. He assured the people of Dehra that vote caste wisely can lead to unprecedented development in the area. The political marathon continued till Naleti panchayat where people gave him a patient hearing.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Sukhvinder Sukhu