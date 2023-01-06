CM unveils former CJI Mahajan's bust

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a bust of a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, at Khaniara here today.

He said that Justice Mahajan was a true patriot and “whenever we will see this bust, it will remind us of his contribution to the nation. I hope that we all will be inspired by his legacy”.

Sukhu said that Justice Mahajan was appointed as the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and he played a key role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in October 1947. He was also an Indian National Congress nominee on the Radcliffe Commission that defined the boundaries of India and Pakistan.

Sukhu commended social work started by Justice Mahajan and the legacy that his grandson Vivek Mahajan was carrying forward through the CII-MCM, Multi-Skills Training Institute, which is providing training to the youth of Dharamsala and nearby areas.