CM unveils former CJI Mahajan's bust

Dharamsala, January 5
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a bust of a former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, at Khaniara here today.
He said that Justice Mahajan was a true patriot and “whenever we will see this bust, it will remind us of his contribution to the nation. I hope that we all will be inspired by his legacy”.
Sukhu said that Justice Mahajan was appointed as the Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and he played a key role in the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India in October 1947. He was also an Indian National Congress nominee on the Radcliffe Commission that defined the boundaries of India and Pakistan.
Sukhu commended social work started by Justice Mahajan and the legacy that his grandson Vivek Mahajan was carrying forward through the CII-MCM, Multi-Skills Training Institute, which is providing training to the youth of Dharamsala and nearby areas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot killed as trainer aircraft crashes in MP’s Rewa
The aircraft crashes 3km away from Chorhatta airstrip after ...
Assam, Meghalaya move Supreme Court against High Court order staying their inter-state border pact
A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices...
Cold wave shock: 25 die of heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP's Kanpur
The sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood ...
2 units of Ropar thermal plant shut down, one because of coal shortage, other because of technical fault
The supply of coal from Pachwara mine, which was just operat...
Sixth accused arrested in Delhi woman dragging case
The five accused arrested earlier allegedly borrowed the car...