CM unveils projects in Balh segment

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 27

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over a function organised to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal Pradesh at Kansa Ground of Balh Assembly constituency in Mandi district today.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones of nine developmental projects worth Rs 54.56 crore. He inaugurated the Lunapani-Sain road, upgraded at a cost of Rs 4.31 crore; Paidi-Dhadvahan road constructed at a cost of Rs 1.17 crore, remodelling of Gatti Nagchala lift irrigation scheme worth of Rs. 92 lakh, lift water supply scheme of Rs 11.29 crore for Rewalsar town and Electricity Divisional Office Ner Chowk.

He also laid the foundation stone of a fruit and vegetable sub-market in Jarlu to be constructed at a cost of Rs 21.04 crore and the Sakroha-Naina Mata Mandir-Pipli-Ndaul-Kausala-Malwana road, which is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8.32 crore. He laid the foundation stone of Lakhwan-Dahanu-Banshot-Rathol-Andretta-Mairamsit road, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.01 crore and water supply scheme worth Rs 1.5 crore for various villages of the Kasarla gram panchayat.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the BJP would repeat its mission by winning the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Chief Minister said a greenfield airport would be built in the Balh area with an investment of about Rs 11,000 crore, which would boost tourism and employment in the whole valley. He was accompanied by Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi and other local leaders.

