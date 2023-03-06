CM urges youth to keep state's rich culture alive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu exhorted the youth to carry the rich traditions and culture of Himachal Pradesh throughout the country and abroad.

He was speaking during a cultural programme ‘Himachal Ek Jhalak’, organised by Himachal Students Union (HIMSU), at Panjab University in Chandigarh today.

He said, “It is our duty to spread our culture beyond the state and national boundaries.”

He said the state government would provide modern and quality education to the youth undertaking technical education courses through artificial intelligence from this session itself. “This will not only empower them with new techniques but will also provide them with an opportunity to get better employment globally,” he added.

The CM announced a sum of Rs 3 lakh for HIMSU and released a magazine of the student union.