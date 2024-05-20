CM uses ‘sold out MLA’ barb to target Congress rebels

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 19

The narrative of sold out MLAs is being used to the hilt by the Congress with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu making it a point to harp on in at every election rally.

Since six Congress MLAs and three independents had voted in favour of BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, the Congress has been trying to set the narrative of these MLAs being bought by the BJP. Though the independents had earlier promised to support the Congress in the Rajya Sabha they too backtracked on their promise inviting sharp criticism from the ruling party.

At Nalagarh today to address a rally in favour of Shimla Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpuri, Chief Minister reiterated the same. The local independent MLA KL Thakur earned a new moniker of being ‘KL Bikke’ which Sukhu coined while addressing the gathering.

“He is the first independent MLA who protested outside the Assembly to get his resignation accepted and also went to the High Court for the same but faced defeat . His new name is KL Bikke,” stated the Chief Minister.

He went on to state that the MLA did not appreciate the respect given by him but instead chose stuff given in the briefcase by the BJP. “He has been sold in the political market of BJP as his sole priority was his personal development,” asserted the Chief Minister.

The Opposition BJP, on the other hand, is highlighting the achievements of the Central government to set a development agenda. Their leaders have been dwelling upon the fiscal package provided by the Central government for the rain-induced disaster and also the failure of the state government to utilise them for works like construction of rural roads.

KL Thakur at the receiving end

The local independent MLA KL Thakur earned a new moniker of being ‘KL Bikke’ which Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh coined while addressing the gathering at Nalagarh in favour of Shimla Lok Sabha candidate Vinod Sultanpuri

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Solan #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu