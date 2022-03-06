CM: Will take up issues of trans-Giri, Hattee people

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 5

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government would effectively take up with the Union Government the matter regarding the tribal status to the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district and the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community. Thakur said this while addressing a delegation of people from the trans-Giri area.

Thakur said that adjoining Jaunsar in Uttarakhand had already been declared as a tribal area. He added that he would take up the matter of the trans-Giri area with the Union Home Minister. This would ensure an additional and special budget for the region and meet the long-pending demands of the residents.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Reena Kashyap, vice-chairman of State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and representatives of the Hattee community attended the meeting.