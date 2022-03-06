CM: Will take up issues of trans-Giri, Hattee people

Shimla, March 5
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the state government would effectively take up with the Union Government the matter regarding the tribal status to the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district and the Scheduled Tribe status to the Hattee community. Thakur said this while addressing a delegation of people from the trans-Giri area.
Thakur said that adjoining Jaunsar in Uttarakhand had already been declared as a tribal area. He added that he would take up the matter of the trans-Giri area with the Union Home Minister. This would ensure an additional and special budget for the region and meet the long-pending demands of the residents.
BJP president Suresh Kashyap, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, MLA Reena Kashyap, vice-chairman of State Civil Supplies Corporation Baldev Tomar, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and representatives of the Hattee community attended the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders
Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago