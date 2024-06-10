CM’s adviser to attend digital freedom meet

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 9

Gokul Butail, who is the Information and Technology adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has been nominated to attend a prestigious two-week conference in Germany organised by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF). The conference, themed ‘Safeguarding Freedom in the Digital World’, will bring together representatives from 32 countries, highlighting global efforts to protect digital freedom.

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) is a German foundation that promotes liberal democracy, individual rights, and free markets. It organises events, conferences and programmes to foster dialogue and understanding on critical issues affecting freedom and democracy around the world.

The conference aims to address the challenges and opportunities in the digital age, focusing on the preservation of freedom and privacy in an increasingly interconnected world. Experts, policymakers and advocates will discuss various topics, including digital rights, cyber security, data protection and the role of technology in promoting democratic values.

Representing India, Butail will engage in dialogues and collaborations with international counterparts, sharing insights and strategies to enhance digital freedom globally.

Talking to The Tribune from Heidelberg, Germany, Butail said, “I am honoured to be nominated for the significant conference. The digital world presents both incredible opportunities and substantial risks to our freedoms. It is crucial that we come together to safeguard these freedoms and ensure that technology serves as a force for good.” He said the conference would provide a platform for networking, knowledge exchange and the development of actionable plans to address digital freedom challenges.

“The FNF, known for its commitment to liberal democracy, individual rights and free markets, aims to foster a global understanding of digital freedom issues through this conference. By bringing together a diverse group of representatives, the FNF hopes to inspire innovative solutions and collaborative efforts to protect digital freedoms worldwide,” he added.

