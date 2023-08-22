CM’s Dharampur visit cancelled

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 21

The official visit of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharampur in Mandi district today was cancelled due to bad weather.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office said that Sukhu was scheduled to visit flood-affected areas of the Dharampur Assembly constituency to review the situation. However, due to inclement weather in Shimla, the visit was cancelled.

It was for the second time that a scheduled visit of the Chief Minister to Mandi was cancelled. A few days ago, Sukhu’s visit to flood-affected areas of Pandoh in Mandi was cancelled.

