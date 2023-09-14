CM’s help sought to rein in Rajasthan land mafia

Nurpur, September 13
The state Pong Dam Visthapit Samiti (PDVS) has taken exception to the recent meeting of a self-style “president” of the PDVS and a resident of Anoopgarh district in Rajasthan with Union minister Gajender Shekhawat in which he had pleaded the cases of 1,188 Pong Dam oustees whose lands had been grabbed by local land mafia.
Hans Raj Chowdhary and Harish Guleri, president and general secretary of the state PDVS, said the so-called president was neither a Pong Dam oustee nor even a member of the PDVS. He had managed to illegally purchase some of the 1,188 ‘murabbas’ (allotted land) and the rest had been encroached by local residents.
They said the so-called president of the state PDVS was pleading for the regularisation of that land in favour of local residents who had taken its possession in an unauthorised way. They urged CM Sukhu to safeguard the interests of the Pong Dam oustees of the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17