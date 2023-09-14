CM’s help sought to rein in Rajasthan land mafia

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 13

The state Pong Dam Visthapit Samiti (PDVS) has taken exception to the recent meeting of a self-style “president” of the PDVS and a resident of Anoopgarh district in Rajasthan with Union minister Gajender Shekhawat in which he had pleaded the cases of 1,188 Pong Dam oustees whose lands had been grabbed by local land mafia.

Hans Raj Chowdhary and Harish Guleri, president and general secretary of the state PDVS, said the so-called president was neither a Pong Dam oustee nor even a member of the PDVS. He had managed to illegally purchase some of the 1,188 ‘murabbas’ (allotted land) and the rest had been encroached by local residents.

They said the so-called president of the state PDVS was pleading for the regularisation of that land in favour of local residents who had taken its possession in an unauthorised way. They urged CM Sukhu to safeguard the interests of the Pong Dam oustees of the state.

#Nurpur #Rajasthan