CM’s wife campaigns in Dehra, HPCC treasurer stays away

Dharamsala, June 20
Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, today arrived in the Dehra Assembly constituency in the afternoon and started her election campaign. She paid obeisance at the Chonor temple located at one end of the Dehra constituency. She was welcomed by party workers at Chonor village located only a few kilometres from her native Nalsua village.
Asked by mediapersons about her plans for the constituency, Kamlesh said that it was her own area. “I will draw development plans for Dehra after talking to local people, who are my brothers and sisters,” she said.
Kamlesh travelled through various villages in the constituency where people and party workers welcomed her. She paid obeisance at the famous Baglamukhi temple located in the Bankhandi area of the constituency. In the evening, she inaugurated the Congress office in Dehra. The arrival of the Chief Minister’s wife in the constituency galvanised the Congress workers, who were present in large numbers to welcome her.
However, till the filing of this report, Congress rebel and HPCC treasurer Rajesh Sharma had not come to welcome Kamlesh. She would file her nomination papers for the byelection tomorrow and also address a rally. The Chief Minister is likely to join her for filing nomination papers.
