Code violation: 5 Nurpur employees put on notice

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 15

The Assistant Election Commissioner-cum-SDM, Nurpur, Gursimar Singh has served show-cause notices on five government employees and sought an explanation from them in a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Nurpur BJP secretary Ramesh Kaushal had submitted a written complaint to the AEO on Saturday, alleging some government employees had participated in a function organised by Congress workers to mark Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Jayanti at Gujjar Ka Talab in Kathal gram panchayat of Nurpur Assembly constituency on April 11.

He claimed that this was an violation of the MCC as a former Congress MLA had participated in the programme as a chief guest. Kaushal alleged that Ambedkar Jayanti was on April 14, but the Congress celebrated the event on April 11, eyeing electoral gains. Considering that the participation of government employees in any political conference was a code violation, the AEO served notices on Harbans Singh Nagla, Karam Chand, Parshotam Singh, Raj Kumar and Kamal Golma. They are serving in the Education and Jal Shakti Departments.

