Cold wave conditions set in after widespread rain, snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 16

Widespread rain and snowfall since Monday morning led to a cold wave gripping the state. Average maximum temperatures plummeted across the state following intense precipitation – a maximum temperature of 13.8°C was recorded in Chamba, 17.6°C below normal.

Several other places like Shimla, Solan, Manali, Mandi, Dalhousie and Bhuntar recorded maximum temperatures 7°C to 13°C lower than normal. “Cold conditions are prevailing in the state due to a sudden big drop in average maximum temperatures,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

While almost every part of the state was lashed by light to moderate rainfall, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Sirmaur, Shimla and Kinnaur districts received snowfall. Also, relatively lower reaches of Dalhousie, Rohtang Pass, Shikari Devi, Hatu Peak in Narkanda and Churdhar also received snowfall.

Paul said, “The snowfall at Hatu Peak in Narkanda is surprising. In fact, it’s the earliest snowfall recorded at Hatu Peak in recent times.”

The state witnessed widespread rainfall. Dalhousie recorded the highest rainfall of 72 mm, followed by Shimla, Dharamsala and Solan registering a little above 20 mm of rain.

